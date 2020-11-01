‘Saturday Night Reside’ Books Dave Chappelle for Post-Election Episode

NBC’s “Saturday Night Reside” has set its host or the post-election episode: Dave Chappelle will seem on the Nov. 7 episode of the late-night sketch comedy sequence.

The musical visitor for the episode has not but been introduced.

The comic beforehand hosted “SNL” after the election in 2016 and in addition appeared within the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode simply final yr. Most just lately he received the 123 particular (pre-recorded) Emmy in September for 2019’s “Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones” and launched the quick sand-up particular “8:46” in June, which was carried out and shot in a socially distant protected means through the coronavirus pandemic and featured a set during which he responded to the homicide of George Floyd. Nevertheless, he’s additionally recognized for his self-titled Comedy Central sequence “Chappelle’s Present,” which ran from 2003 to 2006, in addition to different stand-up specials together with 2017’s “Equanimity,” 2004’s “For What It’s Price” and 2000’s “Killin’ Them Softly.”

Earlier host-musical visitor combos for this forty sixth season of “SNL” embody Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion from the premiere episode, in addition to Invoice Burr and Jack White, Issa Rae and Justin Bieber, Adele and H.E.R., and John Mulaney and the Strokes.

This yr “SNL” will air six consecutive episodes, undoubtedly including this particular Nov. 7 episode so as to have the ability to reply on to the outcomes of the presidential election. The lead as much as the election, together with city halls and debates, have kicked off each episode of the season, placing particular visitor stars Alec Baldwin, Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph squarely within the highlight. (Baldwin portrays President Donald Trump, Carrey portrays former vice chairman Joe Biden and Rudolph portrays Sen. Kamala Harris.)

“Saturday Night Reside” is produced in affiliation with Broadway Video. Lorne Michaels created the present and govt produces it.

“Saturday Night Reside” airs reside coast-to-coast on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.