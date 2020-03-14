Saturday Night Takeaway to film with studio audience despite coronavirus fears

The continued coronavirus pandemic is starting to severely influence nearly each facet of on a regular basis life – however one factor that received’t be affected is tonight’s episode of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The favored duo’s selection present is about to go forward as regular full with a stay studio audience – a unique strategy from that utilized by many reveals within the US, a number of of which have filmed with out an audience.

In accordance to Selection the choice has been made to proceed with the present in entrance of a 200-strong audience despite an inner memo being despatched spherical asking producers to start making ready various approaches for reveals the place members of the general public had been current.

The choice reportedly follows a full day of discussions between ITV bosses, through which numerous completely different choices had been weighed up.

An ITV spokesperson defined the choice in an announcement, saying, “Our precedence is the well-being and security of all our individuals and everybody who works with us on our reveals and throughout our enterprise

“We’re in a creating and dynamic state of affairs so we’re complying with the steerage from Public Well being England and the World Well being Group to ensure that we maintain everybody as protected and safe as attainable.

“All of our audience-handling companies are sharing the up to date recommendation from the NHS website with audiences prior to attending our reveals and we proceed to work with them to replace recommendation as and when it modifications.”

Though tonight’s present hasn’t been affected by the virus, there’s much less excellent news when it comes to the sequence finale – which had been due to happen on 4th April at Disney World Florida with 300 followers being flown out for the extravaganza.

With the theme park now closed due to the pandemic these plans have had to be shelved – and it’s believed the manufacturing group are presently engaged on another finale to happen in London.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs tonight at 7pm on ITV