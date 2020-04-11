Saturday Periods: Craig Finn performs “Magic Marker”

Musician Craig Finn made his establish as a result of the frontman for indie-rock workers “The Grasp Safe,” together with liberating four solo albums. While the coronavirus pandemic put his touring on dangle, it put his feminine pal, a New York City nurse, into movement. While the two reside apart to stay protected, Finn is readying to liberate a model new assortment titled “All These Absolute best Crosses” in June. He joins our assortment, Saturday Durations, to perform “Magic Marker.”