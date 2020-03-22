General News

Saturday Sessions: Chris Thile performs Radiohead’s “True Love Waits”

In a definite “Saturday Courses” working in the direction of social distancing, McArthur Genius Grant and Grammy Award-winner Chris Thile performs from The Bridge Studio in Brooklyn, New York. Thile has appeared on “CBS This Morning: Saturday” six events, along with collectively together with his bands Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers. These days, he performs a cover of Radiohead’s “True Love Waits.”

