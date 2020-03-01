Katie Pruitt grew up in Georgia the place she would jam with friends sooner than faculty. Shortly she started writing songs. The music commerce briefly identified her talent, and awarded her the Pal Holly Prize from the Songwriters Hall of Reputation. Pruitt joins “CBS This Morning’s” Saturday Courses to perform the title tune from her debut album, “Expectations.”
Saturday Sessions: Katie Pruitt performs "Expectations"
March 1, 2020
1 Min Read
