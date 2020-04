Born to a preacher-father, Son Little first started having fun with tune on the basement piano in his family’s church. He found his expression in R&B and soul, and acquired a Grammy for producing a Mavis Staples album, as his private recording career took off. As he begins a global tour, he’s going to liberate his latest studio album, “Aloha,” later this month. Son Little visited “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to perform “Endure.”