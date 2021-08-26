Satyajeet Dubey (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Satyajeet Dubey (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra

Satyajeet Dubey is an Indian movie actor, type and voice-over artist. He garnered reputation from the film Baankey Ki Loopy Baraat performed double of Virat and Rajesh in 2015. He has additionally gave the impression motion pictures like All the time Kabhi Kabhi and Prassthanam. Except movie, Dubey performed lead roles in tv presentations equivalent to Jhansi Ki Rani, and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Satyajeet Dubey used to be born on 21 July 1990 in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. His father’s title is Sutikshna Dubey and mom’s title is Savita Dubey. He has a more youthful sister Suvigya Dubey. He did his training at St. Francis Senior Secondary Faculty, Bilaspur.

Bio

Profession

Dubey started his occupation with the historic drama tv serial Jhansi Ki Rani performed the distinguished position of younger Nana Saheb aired on Zee Television in 2009. It follows the lifetime of Lakshmi Bai, Jhansi’s Rani. He made his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film All the time Kabhi Kabhi as Tariq Naqvi (Einstein) along Zoa Morani in 2011. He later gave the impression within the Disney’s tv movie Good fortune Good fortune Ki Baat performed the predominant position of Amit in 2012. Dubey starred within the comedy film Baankey Ki Loopy Baraat portrays the double position of Virat and Rajesh in 2015.

In 2018, he were given forged within the brief film Love Bites with Harleen Sethi in 2018. Dubey were given featured within the brief film via MensXP Love at the Rocks – Desk For Two as Gaurav. In 2019, he performed the position of Vivaan Singh, Ayush’s step more youthful brother, within the political motion drama film Prassthanam produced via Sanjay Dutt. Dubey performed the main position of Sanjay Arora in Megastar Plus’ sci-fiction collection Maharaj Ki Jai Ho!.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 9″ Toes Weight 80 Kg Frame Form Chest: 42 inches

Waist: 34 inches

Biceps: 15 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Dancing and Poetry

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Girlfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price INR 2-5 Crores

Social Media Presence

Some Information About Satyajeet Dubey

Satyajeet Dubey used to be born and taken up in Bilaspur.

He were given featured in industrial commercials like Kitkat, Pizza Hut, HDFC Financial institution, and Reliance Giant-TV.

He gave the impression within the brief movie Harshit as Harshit in produced via Dhruva Harsh in 2018.

In 2021, Dubey featured within the Amazon Authentic collection Mumbai Diaries 26/11 along Mohit Raina, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Konkana Sen Gupta.

He’s keen on canine and cats and owns two puppy canine and cats.

