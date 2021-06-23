Satyanarayan Ki Katha Film (2022): Forged | Teaser | Songs | Trailer | Liberate Date

The Bollywood celebrity Karthik Aaryan signed up for the approaching romantic drama Satyanarayan Ki Katha. It’s directed by means of Nationwide award winner Sameer Vidwans who marks the Bollywood debut. Satyanarayan Ki Katha movie is collectively produced by means of Warda S Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia underneath the Nationwide award-winning manufacturing properties Namah Footage and Nadiadwala Grandson Leisure. Satyanarayan Ki Katha’s plot is touted to be an epic love tale. The filmmakers but to unlock the feminine lead. Actor Karthik Aaryan excited to paintings within the film and took it to social media.