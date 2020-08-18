Satyapal Malik transfers again, Goa after Jammu Kashmir and now Governor of this state

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Satyapal Malik (Satya Pal Malik) as the Governor of Meghalaya. At the same time, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given additional charge of Goa. In the official release by the President, regarding the transfer of Satyapal Malik said, “Goa Governor Satyapal Malik has been transferred and appointed as the Governor of Meghalaya. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has been given the responsibility of Goa’s duties in addition to his duties. The President’s office said, “These appointments will take effect from the dates when they take charge of their respective offices.” Also Read – Jammu Kashmir: Terrorists target CRPF bunker in Kulgam, second consecutive attack in one day

Please tell that Malik was appointed as the Governor of Goa on 25 October, 2019 and he took office on 3 November. Earlier, Malik was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 2018 to October 2019, but was sent to Goa after the state was divided into two union territories.

According to media reports, the relationship between Satyapal Malik and the Goa Chief Minister was not good. Here the Governor raised the issue of mismanagement of Kovid. He also objected to the decision of the state government to build a new Raj Bhavan.