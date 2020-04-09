Saudi Arabia begins two-week ceasefire in Yemen due to coronavirus

Help companies welcome switch amid fears virus outbreak could devastate war-torn nation

Saudi Arabia has started a two-week unilateral ceasefire in Yemen, in a switch designed to flip its consciousness of the hazard the coronavirus poses to a war-torn nation with finest rudimentary nicely being services and products.

Up to now no Covid-19 cases had been reported throughout the nation. However, Saudi Arabia, with which Yemen shares a border, has suffered higher than 40 deaths and is projecting many further. Yemen has closed its borders.

