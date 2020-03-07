Royal family members accused of plotting to oust King Salman and successor Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi authorities have detained 3 royal members of the family along with two senior princes, in line with US media experiences, signalling the crown prince is further tightening his grip on vitality.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef have been taken from their properties early on Friday by the use of royal guards after being accused of treason, the Wall Aspect highway Journal reported mentioning unnamed sources. The pair have been allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to prevail him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it reported.

Proceed finding out…

