General News

Saudi Arabia detains three royal family members in latest crackdown

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Royal family members accused of plotting to oust King Salman and successor Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi authorities have detained 3 royal members of the family along with two senior princes, in line with US media experiences, signalling the crown prince is further tightening his grip on vitality.

Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, a brother of King Salman, and the monarch’s nephew Prince Mohammed bin Nayef have been taken from their properties early on Friday by the use of royal guards after being accused of treason, the Wall Aspect highway Journal reported mentioning unnamed sources. The pair have been allegedly plotting to oust King Salman and the son he has designated to prevail him, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it reported.

Proceed finding out…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment