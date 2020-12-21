Saudi Arabia Picks Feminist Drama ‘Scales’ as its Oscar Candidate

Saudi director Shahad Ameen‘s feminist fable “Scales” has been chosen as Saudi Arabia’s official candidate for the Oscar within the worldwide characteristic movie class.

“Scales” attracts on Arabic folklore a couple of younger lady named Hayat – performed by newcomer Basima Hajjar – who rebels towards the custom in her fishing village of sacrificing feminine kids to monstrous mermaids lurking within the sea. The groundbreaking movie launched from the 2019 Venice Movie Competition’s Critics’ Week, the place it received the Verona Movie Membership award for revolutionary filmmaking, and has since been proven at a slew of different festivals, together with London, Carthage, Cairo, Singapore, the place it received finest image, and at SXSW 2020.

In November 2020, “Scales” was launched theatrically in Saudi Arabia. Variance Movies will launch the movie within the U.S. subsequent yr.

“I’ve solely ever wished ‘Scales’ to be seen, loved and to behave as a catalyst for wider conversations about gender roles, beliefs and feminism within the Arab world,” commented Ameen in a press release.

“To now have my movie chosen to signify Saudi Arabia as the official Oscar entry, particularly as an Arab feminine director, has surpassed any expectations I had for this undertaking,” she mentioned, including that she hoped that the movie’s “unimaginable journey” can present “inspiration for my fellow Saudi filmmakers to embark on their very own profitable paths.”

“Scales” shall be Saudi Arabia’s fourth ever submission to the Oscars.

“Scales” was produced by Picture Nation Abu Dhabi, together with R. Paul Miller and Stephen Strachan of Abu Dhabi-based Movie Options and Rula Nasser of Imaginarium Movies, with govt producers Mohamed Jabarah Al-Daradji and Majid Al Ansari.

Ben Ross, chief content material officer, Picture Nation within the assertion mentioned that “from its preliminary idea, it was clear that ‘Scales’ introduced an intriguing and distinctive perspective by a wholly new strategy to filmmaking within the area, so it has been a labor of affection for the Picture Nation staff to work intently with Shahad all through the artistic and improvement course of and convey her imaginative and prescient to life.”

The 93rd Academy Awards will happen on April 25, 2021.