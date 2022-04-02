Saudi Arabia, the sleeping Asian giant that was led by Argentine coaches: what you need to know about the rival of Argentina’s debut in the World Cup

The Saudis had four Argentine coaches throughout their history: two were World Cup players

The children of the desert They appear as one of the great Asian powers and surely the most outstanding Arab team. With three continental titles to his credit, he is a sleeping giant, having not achieved success since the ’96 Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia they have a relatively modern national team, having contested their first World Cup in 1994, the only time they have made it past the first round. Four Argentine coaches knew how to experiment with the Saudis: Jorge Solari, Gabriel Calderón, Edgardo Bauza and Juan Antonio Pizzi.

The World Cup draw ruled that the Saudis stopped in Group C, along with Argentina, Mexico and Poland. They will be precisely the first opponents of the cast of Lionel Scaloni: the game will be on Tuesday, November 22 at the stadium Lusail.

THE STORY OF THE GREEN HAWKS

Despite having registered his first international match in 1957 (victory 3-1 against Syria), the Saudi Arabian team established itself in the world of football in 1984, when he played his first Asian Cup with an extraordinary performance: he led his area in the first round, eliminated Iran on penalties in the semifinals and defeated China 2-0 in the final, in Singapore. And the glory would be repeated in the following continental competition, when he was again a leader in his zone, eliminated Iran in regulation time for the semis and consecrated himself on penalties against South Korea, in Doha (1988).

He was close to the three-time championship in Japan 1992, the year in which he played the King Fahd Cup (Confederations Cup in which he fell in the end against Alfio Basile’s Argentina), but lost in the last instance against the host. The rematch would be close: in 96 he climbed to the top of the podium after beating host United Arab Emirates on penalties. That award led him to be in the first historical ranking along with Iran, until the Japanese burst onto the scene with the titles of 2000, 2004 and 2011, which was added to that of 92.

JORGE SOLARI, THE FIRST ARGENTINE DT IN SAUDI TERRITORY

Indio Solari, the only coach in history to put Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 of a World Cup

Before the 94 World Cup in the United States, the Saudi Arabian ambassador visited the then president at the Casa Rosada Carlos Saul Menem and told him that the team needed a coach. The man from La Rioja told him that he would get the best from Argentina. Carlos Bilardo, who came from the title of Mexico 86 and the runner-up in Italy 90, rejected the proposal. and a friend of Indio that it was part of Menem’s custody recommended it. This was the landing of Solari on Arab soil.

The premiere of the children of the desert in world cups he was successful: setback against the Netherlands (1-2) and wins against Morocco (2-1) and Belgium (1-0) to access the round of 16 as second in the area. In the knockout phase they ran into Sweden, who had emerged unscathed from their group with Brazil: the Scandinavians won 3-1 (then they would beat Romania in the quarterfinals, which had eliminated Argentina, they would lose in the semis with the Brazilians and thrashed 4- 0 to Bulgaria in the match for third and fourth place).

Despite the good performance, the Argentine strategist was fired. He recounted the episode in an interview with Infobae: “I left because the King wanted a striker to play who was not in a position to do so. He lacked speed and was 40 years old. They wanted to impose a player and we ignored them. We used the one we thought was fit and we died with ours. They never called me again, despite the fact that they did not repeat a campaign like ours”.

AN UNUSUAL FACT: THEY CASTED A COACH IN THE WORLD

The Brazilian Parreira was kicked out in the middle of the World Cup in France 98

From 1994 to 1998, five coaches passed through the bench (the Saudi Mohammed Al-Kharashy, the Brazilian Zé Mario, the Portuguese Nelo Vingada, the Austrian Hansel Waldem and the German Otto Pfiser) before the appointment of Carlos Alberto Parreira, who would be the protagonist of one of the most scandalous episodes in the history of the World Cups. The carioca led the team in the first two matches of the World Cup in France, but he was dismissed after the two defeats were consummated (1-0 against Denmark and 4-0 against France, ultimately champion).

The royal family of Saudi Arabia met for six hours in a Bordeaux hotel with the Brazilian coach and informed him of the unavoidable decision to annul his contract. They even attended the rally with the name of his replacement: Mohammed Al-Kharashy, who had initiated the process after Solari’s departure. The Verdes they were close to beating South Africa in the third match for Group C, but in injury time the Africans made it 2-2.

THE CATWALK OF ARGENTINE TECHNICIANS AND NEWS

Pizzi during his time with the Saudi national team (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

Added to the frustration of 1998 were those of Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006. In the first World Cup played on Asian soil, they were beaten 8-0 by Germany in their debut, while they later fell to Cameroon and Ireland. On European soil they started with a draw against Tunisia, but perished against Ukraine (0-4) and Spain (0-1). The Argentinian Gabriel Calderon He was the one who had headed to the World Cup in the Qualifiers, although before the start he was fired to give the Brazilian the technical diver Marcos Paquetá.

Road to South Africa 2010, was third in its zone behind South Korea and North Korea (it had a worse goal difference than the latter) and after two draws in the continental play-off against Bahrain, it was handicapped by the away goal difference in time discount (if he succeeded, he would have won the final playoff against Australia). The Qualifiers heading to Brazil 2014 It was the worst record: just one win against Thailand to be eliminated before the final round.

The dutch Bert van Marwijk led the team to the classification of Russia 2018, but the objective was consummated, it was thrown to give rise to Edgardo Bauza, who had just been replaced from the Argentine team by Jorge Sampaoli. The Paton lasted just three games: he was fired because “I didn’t like his way of training”. Croatian Krunoslav Jurčić took the reins as interim but went to the World Cup Juan Antonio Pizziwho remained in charge despite the premature elimination (5-0 win against the host, 1-0 loss to Uruguay and 2-1 victory against Egypt).

Salem Al-Dawsari, the most important figure in Saudi Arabia (REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri)

The French Herve Renardwithout great scrolls as a footballer but with experiences in several clubs in addition to four selected (Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco), took charge of the Saudi team in 2019 and sealed the ticket for Qatar 2022. The Arabs finished undefeated in the first phase above the line of Uzbekistan, Palestine, Singapore and Yemen. The good walk was maintained in the next round, in which he returned to lead Group Bleaving Japan in second place for the last victory against Australia, who came third.

The particularity of the children of the desert is that all its components militate in domestic football. Among his figures stand out Salem Al-Dawsaritop scorer in qualifying along with Saleh Al-Shehri with 7 goals (both play in Al-Hilal), Fahad Al Muwallad (Al-Ittihad) and the young promise of 21 years Firas Al-Buraikanwho is active in Al-Fateh.

