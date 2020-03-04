Saudi Arabia’s Inaugural Red Sea Film Festival Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Saudi Arabia’s nascent Red Sea Worldwide Film Festival has postponed its inaugural version due to coronavirus considerations.

Organizers introduced the “troublesome” resolution on Tuesday “given the present international well being emergency,” they mentioned in an electronic mail to potential visitors which famous that their “major consideration” is “the protection and wellbeing of our visitors, workers and audiences.”

“We’re assured that, sooner or later, the pageant shall be rescheduled and that we are going to have the ability

to obtain all that we’ve deliberate and labored in direction of over the previous 12-months,” they added.

The formidable occasion, which had recruited Oliver Stone to preside over the jury and Spike Lee to current a particular screening of “Malcolm X,” is Saudi’s first full-fledged movie pageant and market, with worldwide ambitions after the nation in late 2017 eliminated its religion-related ban on cinemas. It was scheduled to run March 12-21 within the historic district of Jeddah, a Unesco World Heritage website.

The occasion headed by Saudi director Mahmoud Sabbagh who made a splash with groundbreaking romcom “Barakah Meets Barakah” and black comedy “Amra and the Second Marriage” had introduced a lineup that includes a recent mixture of worldwide movies launching within the area in addition to a strong illustration of Arab titles.

Considerably like Sundance, the Red Sea fest is positioning itself as a year-round movie lab/incubator that can function underneath the banner of Red Sea Lodge, run in partnership with Italy’s Torino Film Lab.

The Red Sea pageant aspires to turns into a driver for Saudi filmmaking and a significant Center East movie trade hub.

“We stay optimistic, passionate, and dedicated to what this occasion means for Saudi Arabia, the Arab world, and the international movie group and hope you possibly can share on this outlook – regardless of the making an attempt short-term state of affairs,” organizers underlined.