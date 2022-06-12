“Savagery”: Faitelson and Heriberto Murrieta collided after the suspension of the bullfight in Plaza México

Murrieta told Faitelson her words against bullfighting (Photos: Cuartoscuro – Twitter/@ntrtoros)

On Friday, December 10, 2022, the First District Judge for Administrative Matters, Jonathan Bass Herrera, made an unprecedented decision in Mexico City. And it is that after reviewing an injunction presented by the Just Justice Civil Association, ordered the immediate cancellation, and indefinitely, of bullfighting events in Plaza México. The decision was widely celebrated by David Faitelsonthough Heriberto Murrieta responded to his statements.

Hours after the resolution was announced, through his Twitter account, David Faitelson recognized the work of the judge and the authorities involved in the suspension of the bullfighting calendar in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office. Similarly, lashed out at discipline and listed it as “a bloody, vile, painful, vile activity that the only thing it discovers is the filth of the human being”.

“The bullring in Mexico must disappear as such. To that cruelty, savagery and abuse go a few old-fashioned old men with their cigar in their mouths, to show off on the ‘layout’ and toast to the death of a living being. They are insensitive, idiots, for not calling them something else”, he pronounced on his verified Twitter account @Faitelson_ESPN.

Heriberto Murrieta and David Faitelson collided on Twitter (Photo: Twitter/@Beto_Murrieta)

The forceful message immediately began to generate interactions with his followers. While some legitimized his speech, another sector criticized his lines and directed all kinds of arguments to question his position. However, the most prominent message was written from the journalist’s account Heriberto Murrietawho also works in the same company as Faitelson.

“David, You should know about bullfighting before giving your opinion about it in an erroneous and disproportionate way. It is far from consisting of killing bulls. There is absolutely no rudeness in bullfighting or filth in those of us who are fans, ”he assured through his verified profile. @Beto_Murrieta.

Although its main facet has been characterized by the coverage of sporting events related to soccer, as well as some editions of the Olympic Games, Murrieta also has an intimate relationship with bullfighting. In addition to declaring himself a fan, he has been the protagonist of various programs and analysis spaces where said tradition is the protagonist.

A federal judge ordered this Friday the indefinite suspension of bullfights in Plaza México, the largest in the world (Photo: Paula Vilella)

Despite Murrieta’s argument to try to convince his interlocutor, in his answerFaitelson, was firm with his initial argument, although he attacked with one more attack on bullfighting. “I may not know much about what you call ‘fiesta brava’, but yes they taught me to respect the life of all God’s creatures and what you defend is indefensible, it is barbaric”, he attacked.

In accordance with the resolution issued by the First District Judge in Administrative Matters, the authorities of the government of Mexico City, as well as the Benito Juárez mayor’s office they will not be able to grant permits for bullfighting events in Plaza México. For its part, the TauroPlaza You must refrain from organizing, promoting and executing said events for an indefinite period of time.

Bullfighting events in Plaza México will be suspended indefinitely (Photo: Mario Guzmán/EFE)

The measure led to the cancellation of the bullfighting calendar scheduled for the year 2022 in Plaza México. Similarly, it will be in force until the final judgment is handed down about the constitutionality or unconstitutionality of the Bullfighting Regulations, as well as the Law for the Celebration of Public Shows of Mexico City, for the protection promoted by the Fair Justice Civil Association.

“The granting of the definitive suspension would not violate public order or affect the social interest but, on the contrary, It would allow the authorities to exercise their legal powers to prevent the violation of the right to a healthy environment that causes unjustified death, cruel treatment and unnecessary suffering of fighting bulls”reads the resolution.

