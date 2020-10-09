Save GLOW petition | Fans rally behind cancelled Netflix show

A petition has been launched to avoid wasting Netflix wrestling drama GLOW, which was unexpectedly cancelled this week because of issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans have been deeply dissatisfied by the shock announcement, particularly provided that the show’s fourth and ultimate season had already began filming earlier this 12 months, earlier than manufacturing was halted as COVID-19 started to unfold.

A petition began on Change.org is hoping to influence Netflix to reverse its cancellation and convey again the show for its farewell episodes, wrapping up the cliffhanger left by the season three finale.

On the time of writing, the marketing campaign has already attracted greater than 3,000 signatures, however many extra can be wanted if the streaming service is to take discover.

The explanations for GLOW’s cancellation have been each monetary and logistical, put all the way down to the mounting price of sustaining units throughout hiatus and the security considerations that include filming wrestling scenes throughout a pandemic.

However, star Marc Maron has recommended that Netflix give the creators a two-hour film that would offer GLOW followers with a satisfying ending for the characters they’ve come to like.

“That will take the monetary stress off and the writers may play it out, we may shoot it out,” he stated in a dwell Instagram video.

“The factor about taking pictures a film is that when you might have the entire taking pictures script you will be economical about your taking pictures. I feel they may do it in much less time than it will take to shoot the show.”

Co-star Kate Nash got here out in assist of Maron’s thought in a current tweet, encouraging followers to assist unfold the phrase concerning the marketing campaign to #SaveGLOW.

I agree with @marcmaron about saving @GlowNetflix and the squirrel ???? retweet if u agree, fuck it let’s be precise glow ladies and #saveglow pic.twitter.com/nNQWFR130f — Kate Nash (@katenash) October 6, 2020

Quite a few axed tv reveals have been the topic of fan campaigns prior to now, a few of which have confirmed efficient; for instance, Lucifer was granted an extra three seasons on Netflix after a untimely cancellation by FOX.

GLOW is on the market to stream on Netflix. On the lookout for one thing else to look at? Try our information to the finest collection on Netflix and finest films on Netflix, go to our TV Information, or discover out about upcoming new TV reveals 2020.