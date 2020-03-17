Save Mel Brooks! Actor And His Son Made A Coronavirus Promo That’s Funny And Informative

Whereas it’s unhappy to report that there are not any new Mel Brooks motion pictures on the horizon, and World Conflict Z’s sequel has but to resurrect itself, there’s nonetheless some excellent news. If you happen to’re a fan of Mel Brooks, you’ll be able to hear him reunite with Carl Reiner, Carol Burnett, and Betty White of their vocal cameos for Toy Story 4, which is presently accessible on Digital HD, in addition to all bodily media codecs. Oh, and it just lately went to Disney+ too, so if you wish to catch that motion, you are able to do so with a free 7-day trial!