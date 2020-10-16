Save Me’s Lennie James is “nonetheless working” on an idea for season 3

Lennie James has revealed that the way forward for his sequence Save Me stays unsure six months after the second season debuted.

James, who additionally seems on Worry the Strolling Lifeless as Morgan Jones, had in earlier years spent his downtime on the zombie drama writing new scripts for Save Me, however informed RadioTimes.com that he selected to pay attention purely on Worry whereas filming that present’s present sixth season.

“I had determined that, season six, I used to be simply gonna be targeted on Worry – I had been, in a previous few different seasons, writing Save Me and this time round, I used to be like ‘I’m not gonna do this, I’m not gonna take something on, I’m simply gonna focus on the present’,” he defined.

His busy schedule isn’t the one impediment to a 3rd season of Save Me, although, with James admitting that he is “nonetheless working” on the place – if anyplace – his character of Nelly Rowe may go subsequent.

“I’m nonetheless attempting to determine that one out,” he admitted. “Genuinely, I don’t know for positive [if the show will return]. It may [come back] and on the opposite aspect of it, it may equally not! So we will see.”

Save Me, created and co-written by James, follows his character Nelly as his life is turned the other way up by the disappearance of his estranged daughter.

The second season (spoilers forward!) noticed Nelly briefly reunited along with his daughter Jody (Indeyarna Donaldson-Holness) earlier than he determined to take the blame for the homicide of paedophile Gideon Charles (Adrian Edmondson) to guard the true killer – Grace (Olive Grey), who’d been abused by Gideon.

Again in June, James informed RadioTimes.com that he was “having conversations” about what may occur subsequent after Nelly was wrongfully jailed.

“It’s do with not simply transferring Nelly’s story ahead however transferring the entire ensemble’s story ahead, and I’m not fairly there but,” he mentioned. “It has to really feel as natural as I imagine it did really feel by way of one and two, in order that’s the world that I’m exploring in the meanwhile, to ensure we go ahead as we’ve been going ahead.”

