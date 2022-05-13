Save money with this gaming monitor at El Corte Inglés Internet Week

Nothing better to squeeze all kinds of video games than a good gaming monitor. And it doesn’t matter if we are users of consoles, desktop PCs or laptops: the best possible gaming experience for using a monitor loaded with gaming specifications. And now we can get hold of this HP model by saving on the El Corte Inglés Internet Week.

Monitor PC Gaming 68,6 cm (27″) HP X27q, 165 Hz, QHD IPS, AMD Freesync Premium

Going down from its original more than 300 euros, we can take home this HP to play on offer for 249 euros in El Corte Inglés. Not bad for a gaming device loaded with specifications and perfect for all types of equipment.





This is the HP X27q, a monitor with which to squeeze our recently released next-generation console, PC or gaming laptop. And that it is with a mid-high-end GPU that it best exploits its potential, since it uses a 2560 x 1440p resolution on a 27-inch diagonal, which gives an excellent density of pixels per inch (and very good sharpness) for to play.

This HP mounts an IPS panel, with its great viewing angles and good color representation. It supports HDR 400 and AMD FreeSync Premium. And considering its purely gaming specifications, Features a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response timeand must have to play in these times.