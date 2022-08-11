save more than 70 euros in PcComponentes

One of the online platforms that is gaining more followers in recent times is without a doubt Twitch. With her, we will be able to carry out live online broadcasts to play our favorite games while we interact with our audience, or simply to spend some time chatting with them. If you want to get fully into the exciting world of streaming, you should get a quality microphone that allows you to record your sounds as accurately as possible.

HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Microphone Black

Within the wide catalog of microphones that currently exist, gaming models are the most suitable for having good sound quality. This is the case of this HyperX brand microphone that is currently at its lowest price in PcComponentes: from the 174.99 euros that it previously cost, it can now be ours for 99.98 euros. We will be saving more than 70 euros with this purchase.

The HyperX DuoCast is a sleek-looking gaming microphone designed for gaming, working, and creating quality content thanks to its high 24bit/96kHz resolution. It has two polar patterns (cardioid and omnidirectional) that you can change at will with the push of a button. Also, you can quickly mute it with just one touch or adjust its gain to control the sound during your broadcasts.





This microphone incorporates an anti-shock mount thanks to its anti-vibration suspension system, which it will prevent it from picking up any type of hit or unexpected sound that could sneak into your broadcast. It also has an RGB lighting ring that you can customize to your liking, designed to give you a professional look when broadcasting your favorite games.

