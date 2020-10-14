Save Our Stages Festival Schedule Revealed: Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus

The lineup for this weekend’s Save Our Stages competition — a.okay.a the #SOSFest, the three-day digital music competition to unfold consciousness of the $10 billion Save Our Stages Act presently earlier than Congress, and lift funds for impartial venues which might be the beneficiaries of the act — has been revealed and contains distinctive digital units by Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews, the Roots, Brittany Howard, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, YG, Finneas and Phoebe Bridgers and plenty of others. The act, which is hooked up to the Heroes Act, is presently earlier than the Senate however delayed by conflicting messages from President Trump.

The complete lineup seems under.

A NIVA survey has proven that 90% of the impartial venues within the U.S. will shut with out federal help.

The competition, which takes place from Friday, Oct. 16 by Sunday, Oct. 18 is produced by YouTube Music and the Nationwide Impartial Venue Affiliation (NIVA) and hosted by Reggie Watts. The all-original performances might be staged from 26 completely different impartial venues throughout the nation.

#SOSFEST will livestream in its entirety on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel with segments concurrently airing on performer’s Official Artist YouTube Channels — with a distinguished “donate” button on the right-hand facet of the display.

Followers can donate on to the NIVA Emergency Aid Fund, which advantages impartial venues in peril, on NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel now.

Head right here for more information on the competition, and right here to search out out methods that you may assist your favourite impartial music venue climate the pandemic.



FRIDAY, October sixteenth

5 PM PT / 8 PM ET – Alec Benjamin, Resort Cafe

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – FINNEAS, Teragram Ballroom

6 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Sebastián Yatra, Broward Middle

6:40 PM PT / 9:40 PM ET – Dizzy Fae, First Avenue

7:10 PM PT / 10:10 PM ET – Macklemore, Neumos

7:50 PM PT / 10:50 PM ET – YG, Troubadour

8:15 PM PT / 11:15 PM ET – G-Eazy, The Impartial

8:45 PM PT / 11:45 PM ET – Marshmello + Demi Lovato, Troubadour

8:55 PM PT / 11:55 PM ET – Dillion Francis, Teragram Ballroom

SATURDAY, October seventeenth

1 PM PT / 4 PM ET – Jason Mraz, Stomach Up Tavern

1:40 PM PT / 4:40 PM ET – Adam Melchor, Resort Cafe

2:10 PM PT / 5:10 PM ET – Kelsea Ballerini, Exit/In

2:40 PM PT / 5:40 PM ET – JP Saxe, Troubadour

3:15 PM PT / 6:15 PM ET – Cautious Clay, World Cafe Stay

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Bea Miller, Teragram Ballroom

4;35 PM PT / 7:35 PM ET – Gus Dapperton, (Le) Poisson Rouge

5:15 PM PT / 8:15 PM ET – Phoebe Bridgers, Troubadour

6:00 PM PT / 9 PM ET – Rise Towards, Metro

6:25 PM PT / 9:25 PM ET – Brittany Howard, Ryman Auditorium

6:55 PM PT / 9:55 PM ET – Leon Bridges, Troubadour

7:15 PM PT / 10:15 PM ET – Miley Cyrus, Whisky a Go-Go

7:35 PM PT / 10:35 PM ET – Foo Fighters, Troubadour

8:10 PM PT / 11:10 PM ET – The Roots, Apollo

9:20 PM PT / 12:20 AM ET – Portugal. The Man, Crystal Ballroom

10:10 PM PT / 1:10 AM ET – Main Lazer, Gramps

SUNDAY, October 18th

2 PM PT / 5 PM ET – Little Massive City, Exit/in

2:35 PM PT / 5:35 PM ET – Brothers Osborne, Mercy Lounge

3:05 PM PT / 6:05 PM ET – Dave Matthews, Jefferson Theater

3:40 PM PT / 6:40 PM ET – Monica, Middle Stage

3:55 PM PT / 6:55 PM ET – Black Pumas, The Parish

4:10 PM PT / 7:10 PM ET – Nathaniel Rateliff, Boulder Theater

4:50 PM PT / 7:50 PM ET – Reba McEntire, Ryman Auditorium

5:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM ET – The Revivalists, Tipitina’s

6:05 PM PT / 9:05 PM ET – The Lumineers, Boulder Theater