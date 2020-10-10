Save The Music Expands Advisory Board With Execs From Apple, Motown

Save The Music, which is partnered with ViacomCBS and helps efforts to show music in faculties, significantly in economically challenged districts, has introduced a brand new music business advisory board led by Elena Diaz, senior vp of expertise and content material improvement at ViacomCBS Leisure & Youth Group, Leslie Fram, svp of music and expertise at CMT, and Wanda Coriano, senior director of music at MTV. The board is tasked with making a extra numerous and inclusive future throughout the music business and discovering alternatives to attach professionals and college students.

The ViacomCBS execs be part of board members Beth Heidt, vp and head of world leisure relations at Gibson; Jonathan Azu, founder and managing companion at Tradition Collective, Nicole Johnson, head of City advertising at Pandora, Natalia Nastaskin, basic supervisor, international music group at UTA, Ebro Darden, international editorial head of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music and Ethiopia Habtemariam, president of Motown Data, amongst others.

Mentioned Save the Music govt director Henry Donahue: “We’re lucky to have some very highly effective music business leaders on our board — beginning with longtime Save The Music champions Elena Diaz from MTV and Leslie Fram from CMT. They’ve introduced collectively a proficient and numerous set of execs with the purpose of connecting them to our college students nationwide. The thought is ‘you possibly can’t be it should you don’t see it.’ If a pupil loves music and that helps join them to their schoolwork, there’s an unbelievable vary of potential profession pathways on the market. Our hope is that we may also help create a way more numerous and inclusive pipeline of younger individuals into the enterprise.”

As well as, particular person board conferences are collaborating in a collection of Music Business Masterclasses and Save the Music lately launched #MusicSaves, a brand new marketing campaign celebrating music teaching programs that went viral on TikTok with over 140 million views.