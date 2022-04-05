Save with this Dell laptop with the RTX 3050 and a Ryzen 5, on offer for just over 700 euros on Amazon

Dell is one of the best-known laptop brands in professional environments, with excellent solutions for all types of businesses. And although less well known, it also has a family of gaming equipment that offers us the latest hardware on the market at contained prices. Above all, when they are on sale like this model reduced to its historical minimum price.

Dell Gaming G15 5515 – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 15.6” Full HD 120 Hz (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home), Plata – Teclado QWERTY Español

With a usual cost of around 900 euros, right now we can take it home for just 719 euros on Amazon. Discount that makes it one of the cheapest gaming laptops to incorporate an RTX from the NVIDIA 3000 family. AND an excellent purchase option for those who do not want to spend a lot but without depriving yourself of having the latest gaming hardware.





This Dell Gaming G15 5515 is a gaming laptop with a tremendous gaming design, which among other things stands out for a construction that greatly prioritizes the cooling of its components to minimize high temperatures when fully loaded. It is dark and quite thick, so we should think twice before constantly carrying it from here to there.

Focusing on its hardware, with this Dell we can play all kinds of titles thanks to its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, its high-performance AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, its 8 GB of RAM and its 256 GB of SSD storage (which we will have to expand sooner or later). In addition, it mounts a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p at 120 Hz. And, beware, it incorporates Windows 10 in its Home version installed as standard, so we save ourselves having to add it ourselves in the aftermath.