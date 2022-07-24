save with this graphics card reduced to just over 500 euros

When the new family of NVIDIA graphics cards, the RTX 4000, is about to see the light, we can finally get the current GPUs from this manufacturer without having to pay too much for them. The stock and overprice problems that have plagued the market for the last two years are coming to an end and this is the best time we remember to renew our hardware with an RTX 3000.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle OC 8G (Rev. 2.0) NVIDIA 8 GB GDDR6(NOT VALID for MINING)

Among the extensive catalog of current graphics cards, and as happens generation after generation, the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti are the most balanced of all, one of the best sellers and the ones preferred by most users for their computers thanks to its great value for money.

And now we can take this RTX 3060 Ti from Gigabyte at its lowest price: it is reduced to 549.90 euros in PcComponentes and also in Amazon, being an excellent opportunity to save if we are looking for a GPU with which to renew our PC but without spending more than necessary.





We are talking about the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti EAGLE OC 8GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0. A graphics card from this well-known manufacturer is neither too small nor too large. It is compact and perfect for all kinds of configurations, and at the same time it has two fans with which to keep temperatures at bay while we play. In addition, it incorporates RGB, backplate butt, a slight overclock applied as standard and various HDMI and DisplayPort for our monitors.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is one of the most balanced graphics cards of the current generation. Being ideal to play whatever we want at 1080p, with ultra graphic quality and high frame rates per second. It has 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM memory with which we will be well covered for the future. And thanks to its dedicated cores, it allows us to take advantage of DLSS and ray tracing technologies from compatible titles, a must have in these times.