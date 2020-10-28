‘Saved by the Bell’ Trailer Offers First Look at Zack and Kelly

The previous gang is again collectively once more! A brand new trailer for Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” provides the first look at Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen reprising their roles of Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski, respectively.

And let’s face it, for a lot of the viewers of this upcoming streaming sitcom, John Michael Higgins’ Principal Ronald Toddman places it finest, “I simply care about Zack and Kelly!”

The brand new trailer, which you’ll watch above, speaks on to followers of the authentic late-Nineteen Eighties/early-Nineties Saturday morning sequence with callbacks comparable to A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) calling Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) “Mama,” in addition to spinning a chair round so he can sit down in it backwards. It additionally exhibits all 4 of these authentic forged members taking the stage for what seems to be a Zack Assault reunion in the model of Zack’s notorious dream about his band — regardless of the proven fact that Jessie was not in that dream/episode.

Mr. Dewey (Patrick Thomas O’Brien) even pops up in a cameo in the trailer, which additionally includes a remixed model of “Associates Eternally.”

But it surely additionally provides perception into the actually new storyline for this incarnation of the present: Governor Zack Morris (sure, actually) closes a variety of underfunded excessive colleges, leaving its college students to be absorbed by these in additional prosperous areas, specifically Bayside Excessive Faculty. His son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son Jamie (Belmont Cameli) attend Bayside, as does the wealthy and common Lexi (Josie Totah), whereas Slater is working there as the gymnasium instructor. Slater is especially “psyched” for these new youngsters (Dexter Darden’s Devante, Alycia Pascual-Peña’s Aisha and Haskiri Velazquez’s Daisy) to reach as a result of he can share his story of getting into these halls as a brand new child and lastly discovering a spot he felt he belonged.

“This place is magic,” he says.

Fortunately, the trailer additionally reassures that should you thought it was bizarre that diner proprietor Max (Ed Alonzo) carried out magic methods — together with pulling out reside birds at his buyer’s tables — whereas serving meals, you have been simply forward of your time.

Tracey Wigfield serves as showrunner for the sequence, which can be government produced by Franco Bario and Peter Engel. Lopez, Berkley Lauren, Gosselaar, Thiessen and Totah function producers. The present is produced by Common Tv, a division of Common Studio Group.

“Saved by the Bell” premieres Nov. 25 on Peacock.