Saved By The Bell’s Slater And Jessie Are Together Again In First Revival Trailer

As somebody who avidly watched the unique collection, I can see the place the Saved by the Bell revival may have tons to take pleasure in for older generations, in addition to loads to supply viewers who’re completely new to the world of the collection. The solely factor that’s lacking is the multi-camera method utilized by the unique. I’d have preferred it if the revival had stored that, but it surely’s comprehensible that in the present day’s teenagers are extra in tune with single-cam reveals.