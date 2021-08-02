Savita Punia is an Indian box hockey participant, who’s the member of the India nationwide box hockey staff. Additionally, she is showing as a goalkeeper within the Indian hockey staff. Within the yr 2008, she made her first world excursion which is a four-nation tournament in Netherlands and Germany. In 2021 Tokyo Olympics she defened as many as 8 pernalty corners to overcome australia for 1-0. From this she has been titled as Wall for India. Barry O’Farrell, a Prime Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Australia praised the function keeper Savita Pinia for her superb play and defence. Additionally, He has given a reputation “Nice Wall of India” to Savita Punia. Take a look at underneath for Savita Punia (Hockey Participant) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Photographs and extra.

Savita Punia Early Lifestyles and Occupation

Savita Punia used to be born on 11 July 1990 in Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India. Savita Punia circle of relatives and schooling main points will probably be up to date quickly. All through her faculty days, she used to be enrolled in the sports activities academy, and she or he used to be inspired by means of her grandfather Mahinder Singh who take him to the Sports activities Authority of India (SAI) centre at Hisar. In her early days, her trainer used to be Sunder Singh Kharab, however at first, she used to be a lot within the sport. Later her father spent Twenty Thousand Rupees on her equipment by means of seeing that she began to peer the sport in a brand new mild and went critical on it as neatly.

Within the yr 2007, she used to be taken for a maiden nationwide camp in Lucknow, the place she used to be skilled by means of a best goalkeeper. Then within the yr 2008, she made her first World excursion which is a four-nation tournament in Netherlands and Germany. Later she made her debut world fit within the yr 2011. She seemed for almost 100 world fits, with that she certified for the nationwide staff in 2007 on the age of 17. She additionally participated as a member of the staff within the Junior Asia Cup in 2009, and she or he participated within the 8th Girls’s Asia Cup in 2013 that held at Malaysia in that she save two a very powerful possible objectives within the penalty shoot-out and coated the right way to for India to win a Bronze medal. Then in 2014 Incheon Asian Video games, she is the a part of profitable the bronze medal. In 2016, she confirmed her efficiency by means of withstood a barrage of penalty corners towards Japan and she or he is helping India to dangle directly to its 1–0 lead. Then by means of this, the staff get certified for Rio Olympics after 36 years. In 2018 Asia Cup finals she made an astonishing save towards China, the place she awarded as a goalkeeper of the event.

Savita Punia Biography

Identify Savita Punia Actual Identify Savita Punia Nickname Savita Occupation Hockey Participant Date of Delivery 11 July 1990 Age 28 (As of September 2018) Zodiac signal But to be Up to date Father Identify But to be Up to date Mom Identify But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Faculty But to be Up to date Spare time activities Taking part in, Exercises, Portray Native land Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Identify NA Present Town Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India

Savita Punia Photographs

