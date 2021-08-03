The put up Savita Punia (Hockey Participant) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures gave the impression first on Socially Keeda.

Savita Punia is an Indian topic hockey player, who’s the member of the India national topic hockey staff. Additionally, she is appearing as a goalkeeper throughout the Indian hockey staff. Within the three hundred and sixty five days 2008, she made her first international excursion which is a four-nation instance in Netherlands and Germany. In 2021 Tokyo Olympics she defened as many as 8 pernalty corners to overcome australia for 1-0. From this she has been titled as Wall for India. Barry O’Farrell, a Prime Commissioner to India and Ambassador to Australia praised the aim keeper Savita Pinia for her incredible play and defence. Additionally, He has given a name “Nice Wall of India” to Savita Punia. Take a look at underneath for Savita Punia (Hockey Participant) Wiki, Biography, Age, Circle of relatives, Pictures and further.

Savita Punia Early Existence and Occupation

Savita Punia was once born on 11 July 1990 in Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India. Savita Punia family and education details can be up to the moment briefly. All through her school days, she was once enrolled in the sports activities actions academy, and he or she was once impressed by way of her grandfather Mahinder Singh who take him to the Sports activities Authority of India (SAI) centre at Hisar. In her early days, her trainer was once Sunder Singh Kharab, alternatively to start with, she was once so much throughout the sport. Later her father spent Twenty Thousand Rupees on her apparatus by way of seeing that she started to look the game in a brand spanking new gentle and went critical on it as correctly.

Within the three hundred and sixty five days 2007, she was once taken for a maiden national camp in Lucknow, where she was once professional by way of a high goalkeeper. Then throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2008, she made her first World excursion which is a four-nation instance in Netherlands and Germany. Later she made her debut international fit throughout the three hundred and sixty five days 2011. She gave the impression for just about 100 international fits, with that she qualified for the national staff in 2007 at the age of 17. She moreover participated as a member of the staff throughout the Junior Asia Cup in 2009, and he or she participated throughout the 8th Ladies’s Asia Cup in 2013 that held at Malaysia in that she save two crucial attainable goals throughout the penalty shoot-out and coated one of the best ways to for India to win a Bronze medal. Then in 2014 Incheon Asian Video games, she is the part of a hit the bronze medal. In 2016, she showed her potency by way of withstood a barrage of penalty corners against Japan and he or she is helping India to take care of directly to its 1–0 lead. Then by way of this, the staff get qualified for Rio Olympics after 36 years. In 2018 Asia Cup finals she made an astonishing save against China, where she awarded as a goalkeeper of the fit.

Savita Punia Biography

Title Savita Punia Actual Title Savita Punia Nickname Savita Occupation Hockey Participant Date of Beginning 11 July 1990 Age 28 (As of September 2018) Zodiac sign But to be Up to date Father Title But to be Up to date Mom Title But to be Up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be Up to date College But to be Up to date School But to be Up to date Spare time activities Enjoying, Workout routines, Portray Fatherland Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India Nationality Indian Married No Husband Title NA Present Town Jodhkan, Sirsa, Haryana, India

Savita Punia Pictures

