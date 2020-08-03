Sawan 2020: Devotees flocked to see Lord Shiva on the last Monday of Sawan

new Delhi: Today is the last Monday of the monsoon. This day is being celebrated with enthusiasm all over the country. Meanwhile, Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and many famous Shiva temples of the country Also Read – Haryana Government’s gift to women on Rakshabandhan, 10 new women’s colleges to be opened in the state

#WATCH 'Bhasma aarti' performed in the early morning hours at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on the last Monday of 'sawan' month and #RakshaBandhan, today. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/hfngvFFTUK
– ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

There was an influx of devotees in me. During this time, devotees reached Varanasi, Ujjain Mahakal Temple, Haridwar, etc. on many places on the last Monday to see Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, in the morning Ujjain Mahakal Temple, in the Mahakaleshwar Mahakal Temple, on the last Monday of Sawan and on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Bhishma Aarti was performed. In this, Lord Shiva was first decorated as usual, after which the priests of the temple tried to please Mahakaal by doing bhasma aarti.

Madhya Pradesh: Prayers offered at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain on last Monday of ‘sawan’ month and #RakshaBandhan, today. pic.twitter.com/YntoQGnstA – ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

At the same time, devotees are also arriving in large numbers in the Kashi Vishwanath temple of Varanasi. Here, the city of Kashi got engulfed in the slogans of every Mahadev by devotees. Devotees arrived in large numbers for darshan on the last Monday. However, full attention was given to social distancing, devotees were allowed to visit the mask.