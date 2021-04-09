Saweetie and Gwen Stefani Team on New Version of ‘Gradual Clap’

Multi-platinum rapper Saweetie has jumped on a brand new model of Gwen Stefani’s most up-to-date single, “Gradual Clap.”

The collaboration additionally sees the 2 coming collectively for an old-school music video directed by Sophie Muller, who beforehand collaborated with Stefani on the movies for No Doubt’s iconic ballad “Don’t Communicate” and solo observe “Wind It Up.”

Saweetie conveys unapologetic confidence throughout her verse, rapping over the ska-infused instrumental: “My favourite place is CEO examine the stats/ Me and Gwen Stefani snatchin’ wigs on the observe.” She additionally references tennis star Naomi Osaka, saying, “servin’ aces like Naomi,” and pays homage to Stefani’s songs “Hollaback Woman” and “Wealthy Woman” with the cheeky line: “I ain’t no Hollaback bitch/ Now I received it, I ain’t gotta act wealthy.”

In truth, Stefani says that the collaboration got here to be after she noticed Saweetie jamming alongside to her music “Luxurious” from her 2004 album “Love. Angel. Music. Child” on her Instagram story.

“I noticed on the web that Saweetie had posted her listening to my music ‘Luxurious,’ so then I wrote to the man serving to me discover a characteristic, ‘Oh look, it’s within the air, Saweetie’s listening to my music,’” Stefani tells Selection. “He mentioned, ‘Oh, you need her to hop on your music?’ I mentioned, ‘Certain!’ and then actually the following day she posts, ‘I’m getting into to work with somebody, right here’s a clue: she’s iconic.’”

Saweetie laid down her verse that very day, and Stefani determined to reshoot the “Gradual Clap” video — most of which had already been filmed — in an effort to embrace her.

“It’s simply enjoyable as a result of I haven’t actually labored with so much of feminine rappers moreover Eve, and at the moment we have been extra like friends,” Stefani says. “That is like she’s like actually a lot youthful, and to have two women which might be from totally different genres of music — that’s what I really like about it.”

Stefani says she wrote “Gradual Clap” for all of the underdogs on this planet — together with herself as she enters this new section of her profession.

“It’s type of based mostly on all these underdogs we grew up with within the ’80s, just like the film ‘Lucas’ the place he’s the nerd and then everybody type of gradual claps him on the finish for being a champion,” Stefani says. “It’s bizarre, I really like songs which might be quirky and foolish, however the precise lyrics within the music are fairly deep. It actually reveals what I used to be going via on the time.”

Watch the music video for “Gradual Clap” that includes Saweetie beneath.