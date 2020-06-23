Sax Man From ‘The Lost Boys’ Pays Tribute To Joel Schumacher – Variety

Tim Cappello — aka the Sax Man from Joel Schumacher’s 1987 movie “The Lost Boys” — solely met Joel Schumacher two instances. However the musician has fond recollections of capturing the boardwalk live performance scene with the director, who died Monday.

Cappello’s scene within the cult traditional film is slightly below two minutes lengthy because the muscular, shirtless sax participant performs the tune, “I Nonetheless Imagine” to a gaggle of Santa Cruz, Calif. locals. The boardwalk is teeming with vampires throughout the scene the place Jason Patric’s Michael first spots Jamie Gertz, who performs the mysterious Star.

“Oh man, I didn’t know. I’m so unhappy that I’ll by no means get to see him once more,” says Capello. “I all the time thought I’d get to have yet another dialog with him, he was such a enjoyable man to shoot the s–t with, such an fascinating, educated, humorous man.”

The longtime sax participant launched a solo album final 12 months, nonetheless excursions the nation and sells T-shirts emblazoned together with his picture and “I Nonetheless Imagine” on his web site.

Cappello remembers assembly Schumacher, “The primary time, I used to be on the Warner lot auditioning for one thing else. A music producer and writer who I’d by no means met, Joel Sill (“La Bamba”), walked previous the place we have been all sitting, stopped and stated, ‘You play for Tina Turner don’t you? There’s anyone I’d such as you to satisfy.’”

Cappello, who has additionally labored with Ringo Starr and Peter Gabriel, remembers strolling down the corridor with Sill and assembly Schumacher. “He instantly stated, ‘Wanna play a tune in a film?’” The assembly lasted two minutes and Cappello was on board to sing a tune initially recorded by The Name in 1986.

“The following time I noticed him was on the shoot. He was very good and he let me use my very own wardrobe with out a phrase of recommendation or criticism. I used to be shocked by how little time it took,” Cappello says. Recalling the prep, Cappello oiled up his muscle tissues and was prepared. “Often, these shoots take ten instances longer than you assume. This may need taken two or three hours, one or two takes of the band and extra takes of the band within the background behind the Michael and Star scenes. However he knew precisely what he needed and when he bought it, he didn’t really feel the necessity to do it once more.”

Cappello says he typically will get nervous round administrators and stars, however he had an opportunity as they have been ready to shoot to stroll round with Schumacher and fondly remembers, “He made me really feel so comfy that I didn’t even give it some thought. I consider we talked principally about music and train and issues he knew I used to be fascinated with, to make me really feel comfy.”

“He made me snicker, and he had a couple of insights that actually made me assume. I got here away feeling ‘Wow, so that is what an intensely conscious, educated, charismatic particular person is all about, there’s actually a cause why he’s who he’s,” Cappello remembers.