Say Anything And 9 Other Excellent 80s Movies On Hulu Right Now

Right here’s the factor about streaming companies. Each service has one thing distinctive and engaging to supply its viewers. If you happen to’re a fan of horror motion pictures, then Shudder’s obtained you lined. Like Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars stuff? Then Disney+ is the place to go. However on the subject of authentic programming and varied motion pictures, the three biggies are Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. And proper now, Hulu has a reasonably nice collection of ‘80s motion pictures like Say Anything that you could stream proper now.
What makes Hulu’s ’80s choice so particular although and what separates it from different companies is its extensive number of decisions. Now, since you’ve the choice of getting bundles of Starz, Cinemax, and HBO, together with your Hulu account, I made a decision to solely persist with the flicks that you could stream immediately from a fundamental Hulu account. So, with that mentioned, let’s hop in a DeLorean and head on again to the ‘80s with these wonderful motion pictures.
Say Anything…(1989)
Are you aware what try to be at the moment doing together with your eyes proper now? Watching Say Anything… because it’s at the moment streaming on Hulu. This teen romantic comedy/drama is a couple of sensible woman named Diane, performed by Ione Skye, and a not so sensible boy named Lloyd, performed by John Cusack, who fall in love after commencement although Lloyd has no actual plans for the long run and Diane goes locations.
It’s a candy story (that additionally unusually includes embezzlement) and it’s additionally Cameron Crowe’s debut film. What most individuals bear in mind concerning the film although is the courtship between Lloyd and Diane, and naturally John Cusack hoisting up a boombox and enjoying some alternative Peter Gabriel. Good.
Stream Say Anything… on Hulu
Heathers (1988)
All people loves the John Hughes motion pictures of the ‘80s. Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Membership? All enjoyable movies with an attention-grabbing forged of teenage characters. However do you need to know the anti-John Hughes film? Heathers. The truth is, the author of Heathers initially needed Stanley Kubrick to direct this darkish comedy a couple of woman named Veronica (Winona Ryder) who desires to get out of her social group to be herself once more. So she sides with a sociopath named J.D. (Christian Slater) who kills individuals, however covers the deaths up as suicides. And the “suicides” make the useless teenagers much more in style.
Heathers didn’t do effectively when it first got here out, however how may it, provided that plot line? As an alternative, it grew to become a type of cult basic and has since been the ‘80s go-to film on the subject of edgy, anti-sweet teen flicks. To at the present time, I’m nonetheless shocked this film was even made.
Stream Heathers on Hulu
Women Simply Wish to Have Enjoyable (1985)
Heathers too darkish for you? Properly, then (come on) shout! As a result of right here comes a frivolous (however enjoyable) dance film. Women Simply Wish to Have Enjoyable by no means takes itself significantly, and that’s why it’s such a pleasure to observe. It’s about two ladies named Janey and Lynne (Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Hunt, respectively) who love to bounce. They need to go on their favourite present Dance TV, however Janey’s father doesn’t need her losing her time on some silly dance present. Drama (and dancing!) ensues.
There are quite a lot of tacky dance numbers, nevertheless it’s simply good to cease worrying about life typically and watch a complete bunch of individuals get their troubles out by means of dance.
Stream Women Simply Wish to Have Enjoyable on Hulu
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The ‘80s weren’t nearly teen comedies. There have been additionally some fairly boss action-adventure motion pictures as effectively (uh, hi there. The ‘80s was the last decade that introduced us Indiana Jones) And one actually enjoyable action-adventure film was The Jewel of the Nile, which was a sequel to the additionally pleasing, Romancing the Stone.
Do it’s important to see Romancing the Stone to get pleasure from The Jewel of the Nile? Properly, no, nevertheless it actually helps. Joan (Kathleen Turner) Jack (Michael Douglas) and Ralph (Danny DeVito) all return from their earlier journey, and this time, Jack and Ralph want to save lots of Joan (who’s a romance author, which the movie performs with) and get the “jewel of the Nile” that’s referenced within the title. However like the primary film, issues aren’t fairly what they appear. The Jewel of the Nile is quick, enjoyable, and to a sure extent satirizing but additionally lovingly portraying all the perfect facets of a romance novel, which is the connection between the characters. Watch each motion pictures should you can. They’re nice enjoyable.
Stream The Jewel of the Nile on Hulu
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
There have been additionally some fairly cerebral sci-fi motion pictures again within the ‘80s as effectively. The Factor, The Fly, They Reside. All classics. But when there’s one sci-fi movie that actually nonetheless stands out (principally since all of the sequels have been judged in opposition to it), it’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Within the second (and greatest) Star Trek film, Captain Kirk (William Shatner) should face off in opposition to the bodily spectacular, however merciless, Khan (Ricardo Montalban), who has a rating to settle with the top of the united statesEnterprise.
What makes The Wrath of Khan so particular although is that it’s not the best way most massive, dumb motion motion pictures would deal with a revenge story. It’s a really talky movie, with Khan speaking smack to Kirk throughout area, quoting stuff like Moby Dick. It additionally has one of many saddest endings with a key demise that always will get talked about. It is an amazing movie, and positively among the finest that the ‘80s has to supply. Khaaaaan!
Stream Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan on Hulu
Akira (1988)
My favourite movie on this checklist, Akira is a landmark work in animation. It’s a post-apocalyptic nightmare set within the far-off, distant way forward for… 2019. The story considerations the chief of a bike gang named Kaneda whose buddy, Tetsuo, will get psychic powers after an accident. However does Tetsuo use these newly acquired powers for good? Properly, what sort of attention-grabbing story would that be if he did?
Whereas watching Akira, you may discover some issues and suppose that Akira stole it from different movies, however the fact is, these movies possible borrowed it from Akira. And the animation is each jaw-dropping and sickening, particularly for Tetsuo’s closing transformation, which, to at the present time, nonetheless makes me sick to my abdomen to observe. It’s a really gritty, very mature anime, and one which’s not for the faint of coronary heart.
Stream Akira on Hulu
Grave of the Fireflies (1988)
One other anime, Grave of the Fireflies is, no joke, one of many saddest motion pictures you’ll ever watch. It’s about two Japanese kids making an attempt to outlive on the tail finish of World Conflict II. However right here’s the factor, there isn’t a hope on this film. Each unhealthy factor that might occur does, and you actually get no reprieve from the horrible issues that these kids need to undergo. I received’t spoil it for you, however you’ll not be smiling by means of any a part of this film. It’s as heartbreaking as you will get.
But it surely’s additionally an important movie. It was performed by Studio Ghibli, nevertheless it’s absent of all of the whimsical prospers and distinctive animation that the corporate is usually recognized for, as a substitute sticking to a extra direct type of animation. Watch it if you need cry.
Stream Grave of the Fireflies on Hulu
Dangerous Enterprise (1983)
If you happen to’d moderately not need to drown in tears after watching a film like Grave of the Fireflies, then may I recommend one other teen comedy? This one’s the movie that made Tom Cruise a star, so you’re in for time. Dangerous Enterprise tells the story of 1 Joel Goodson who does the whole lot a mother or father may desire a youngster to do. However when mentioned dad and mom go away and go away him with the home all to himself, Joel decides to have slightly enjoyable. However a “little” enjoyable quickly escalates into some large issues, and Joel has to repair all of it earlier than his dad and mom return.
Dangerous Enterprise is enjoyable and a definitive film of the ‘80s. Plus, it’s nice to observe Tom Cruise sweat as an adolescent who’s in means over his head.
Stream Dangerous Enterprise on Hulu
Nationwide Lampoon’s Trip (1983)
I discussed John Hughes earlier on this checklist, and among the finest motion pictures he ever wrote was Nationwide Lampoon’s Trip, wherein a household referred to as the Griswolds (Led by Chevy Chase) are on a cross-country journey to the fictional theme park, Walley World. However the whole lot that might go improper, does go improper, till it will get to the purpose that you just’re laughing at simply how absurdly improper a easy journey may develop into. Ought to have simply listened to your spouse and brought that aircraft, Clark.
The concept of getting “the proper household trip” is an effective set-up for catastrophe, and humorous catastrophe is what you get. If you happen to haven’t seen the unique Trip but (or any of the Trip motion pictures for that matter), then positively examine the unique out. It nonetheless holds up in the present day.
Stream Nationwide Lampoon’s Trip on Hulu
Nationwide Lampoon’s Christmas Trip (1989)
The third (and greatest, in my view) Trip film, Christmas Trip is a couple of man named Clark (Chevy Chase once more) who simply desires to have a “enjoyable, old school household Christmas” like he had as a child (or, a minimum of like he remembers having as a child), just for the whole lot to go improper once more identical to it did in Trip.
It is probably not Christmas, however Christmas Trip is pleasing at any time of the yr. It’s additionally someway heartwarming by the tip (SWAT workforce, and all), so it’s a pleasant movie to observe once you’re caught inside and also you simply need to unwind.
Stream Nationwide Lampoon’s Christmas Trip on Hulu
As I discussed earlier, there are a slew of different ‘80s motion pictures on Hulu that you could watch proper now, however you would need to have a Starz, HBO, or Cinemax account as effectively. However these ten you possibly can watch proper now simply together with your Hulu account. Get pleasure from!
