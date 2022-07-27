Say hello to the ultimate Steam Deck: with 3TB, better joysticks, cooling and expanded battery

If the Valve console does not convince you, what they have done in Linus Tech Tips interests you.

Would you like to have the definitive Steam Deck to test the rumored port of Returnal as God intended? Then take a look at the video that we bring you, because the people of Linus Tech Tips have decided to push Valve’s console to the limit without touching the most private guts; that is, the processor and the graphics unit. The result is a console with better joysticks, battery, cooling…and more comfortable overall.

Possibly, playing on the Valve console is not the main way you consume this kind of entertainment, because as Alexpasc said in his text of the 2 months with the Steam Deck, depending on the title you want to play, it works better as a complementary platform than as main. That is, for finish the game of god of war it works well, to resume the graphic adventures of your past too, and even for strategy games… It’s a solid console, but like any device, has its shortcomings and fields in which you can improve:

The first improvement of Ultimate Steam Deck is in the joysticks for which Linus and his team opt for others of the electromagnetic type, which last longer, have no drift and have a narrower dead zone.



To add space to their 1TB console, they add a drive Experimental 2TB SSD from Micron specially designed for this task. With this, apart from increasing the capacity, they avoid the problem of adding an external SSD to your Steam Deck.



They put a huge refrigerator which, together with an additional battery, allows you to play for much longer, although it adds grams until you reach the kilo and a half.



They add more protection to the console with a very robust case and a tempered glass screen.

As you can see, the result is closer to that of a PDA futurist like the ones that the military seem to wear in action movies than the one on a console, but it is undeniable that by proxy, Valve’s console can be improved a lot. The bad thing is that now we are curious about whether more tricks can be done by incorporating more capable components.

