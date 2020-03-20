Say It Ain’t So: Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Even Hallmark Movies Have Been Pushed Back

Depart a Remark
It can generally really feel like there are few constructive issues we are able to rely on on this world, particularly proper now. We will not go to the films, live shows or every other gathering with quite a lot of folks. Sitting down for a meal at a restaurant is essentially out, attending to see our pals at work might be increasingly more of a stretch and a few of us non-hoarders are working out of the stuff of life: bathroom paper. We have been capable of rely on new Hallmark films to maintain us in good vibes for a lot of moons, however in keeping with Candace Cameron Bure, even that has now modified.
Movie and tv productions all over the world have shutdown up to now weeks in an effort to maintain everybody wholesome, and now, now my fellow Hallmarkians (I’ve determined it is a factor now, OK?), lots of our beloved Hallmark productions have needed to shutdown as nicely. Candace Cameron Bure spoke to Leisure Tonight about how the world’s present state of affairs has affected the Hallmark venture she was engaged on:
We had been in the course of filming a brand new Aurora Teagarden thriller for the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel, and we bought in a single week of manufacturing after which we had been shut down, which I used to be very pleased about. I assumed that was probably the most accountable determination, and it was the suitable determination. So I left Vancouver and instantly got here dwelling to my household, and we had been all hoping that inside two weeks or three weeks we would begin manufacturing again up, however now watching the information each day, I do not see that taking place.
Alright, you guys, if one of many anointed Queens of Hallmark, Candace Cameron Bure, Doyenne of Hopeful Sweetness and Gentle, The First of Her Identify, has determined to surrender hope that movie and TV productions (and most of life) can return to regular in just a few weeks, then all of us must brace ourselves for a fair longer interval of remoted streaming and television-watching. Sigh…
As Cameron Bure mentioned throughout her interview, which was held through video chat, she and the remainder of the forged and crew solely bought one week into manufacturing earlier than they needed to shutdown. Hallmark shoots a number of movies at a time, so it is unlikely that her Aurora Teagarden film was the one one for the networks to droop manufacturing. Who is aware of what else they had been filming on the identical time, however let’s simply hope that they bought some good Christmas films wrapped earlier than having to shut up store.
This information sucks, however it’s higher than discovering out that the forged or crew bought sick proper now. As it’s, a number of Hollywood stars (like Tom Hanks, Daniel Dae Kim and Frozen II’s Rachel Matthews) have been struck sick, and conserving folks away from each other by sending them house is a technique that many work locations can attempt to assist folks keep wholesome.
Hopefully, nobody on any of the Hallmark units will get sick, however the work stoppage results in the identical query that many people have been having about different exhibits and flicks which have shutdown just lately: when will they have the ability to get again to work? Within the case of the manufacturing Candace Cameron Bure was engaged on, she’s nonetheless undecided:
There is not [a timeline] as a result of the information is altering each day. We’re getting all these updates and it is getting pushed, so it is actually onerous to plan something, however we’re all in communication, and at this level, it is a ready sport. I do not suppose we’ll have solutions for not less than one other 10 days.
Fortunately, Hallmark followers will know that the networks have fairly a formidable again catalog of films, each of the thriller and seasonal selection, in order that if a number of the new releases cannot debut when initially deliberate, there shall be loads of back-ups in place.
Whereas we wait to listen to what’s subsequent for delayed films and a few of our favourite tv exhibits, know which you could watch Candace Cameron Bure in Hallmark’s “We Want a Little Christmas” film marathon, which is happening proper now and lasts by way of this Sunday at 6 p.m. EST. For extra on what you may watch, try our 2020 midseason information and Netflix schedule!
Add Comment