Say this to Suicide … See this song of Adnan Sheikh – Jumana Khan, VIDEO going viral

Say No To Suicide: Music is often for entertainment, but social media influencers Adnan Sheikh and Jumna Khan are making 'Ro Ro Ke Gujre Din' song on YouTube these days. Please tell that Jumna Khan is a famous blogger of Dubai and blogger Adnan Sheikh also has 6.4 million followers.

The purpose of this song is to spread awareness about 'not committing suicide'. The song was released on Beyond Music on YouTube channel on 7 August, which has received more than 2.1 million views so far. The music of this song has been prepared by Hardik Taylor. Hardik Taylor and Divya Dutta have given their voice in this song and it is produced by Viral Motani and Pakhi Hegde.

On the song, producers Viral Motani and Pakhi Hegde said that our concept about the song ‘Ro Ro Ke Gujre Din’ is very strong and we hope that the youth will like it. Because it tells everyone to enjoy life and be with those who love them. Respects them and says no to suicide.

Jumna Khan said that this track is a heartbreaker with a message for all of us. The song begins with a girl who ends a relationship with her lover, who leaves her in a stressor. The girl moves forward, he falls apart. Unable to cope with the break-up, he decides to end his life. However, a call from his mother makes him realize that he has to live for the people who need him. I’m glad we imagined a song, which is the need of the hour.

Hardik Taylor said that ‘Ro Ro Ke Gujar Din’ is a beautiful concept. Since suicide is a big issue around the world, we wanted a song that touched the hearts of the audience. It is a genuine and honest effort to create awareness. Adnan said that as an individual, it is important to educate the youth, who are falling victim to suicide. I hope people relate to our song and understand the importance of its message.