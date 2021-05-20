Sayandeep Sengupta (Actor) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sayandeep Sengupta (Actor) Peak, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Female friend and Extra
Sayandeep Sengupta is an Indian actor. He’s well-known for Chitrakut (2018), Imperfect (2018), The Ultimate Snort (2017), and Marasim (2019). He has labored for the Delhi Theater Excursion for 6 years. Sayandeep additionally featured in a internet sequence Brochara in 2019.
Start & Circle of relatives
Sayandeep Sengupta used to be born in Delhi, India. His mom’s identify is Moushumi Sengupta. He has a sibling named Radhika Sengupta. He carried out in a play on the Nationwide Faculty of Drama and cherished the theatre. Sayandeep has been a member of a membership referred to as Sahitya Kala Parishad, that has been formulated in the course of the passes of the Nationwide Theatre Faculty. He represented the band as much as the age of 18.
Bio
|Actual Identify
|Sayandeep Sengupta
|Career
|Actor
|Date of Start
|Now not Recognized
|Age
|Now not Recognized
|Start Position
|Delhi, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Delhi, India
|Circle of relatives
|Father : Identify Now not Recognized
Mom : Moushumi Sengupta (YouTuber)
Sister : Radhika Sengupta
Brother : Now not To be had
Spouse : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Delhi, India
Mumbai, Maharashtra
Profession
Sayandeep were given probability to debut in 2017 with a brief movie entitled Aasra, through which he performed Aneesh’s persona. He seemed in any other quick movie referred to as Taxi Motive force that very same yr, he were given his first step forward with Dulha Sought after after a yr. Dulha Sought after is a mini-series through which it has drawn everybody’s consideration. The similar yr he carried out in his first movie, which titled Chitrakut the place he starred as Subodh.
Subsequent, he seen in Imperfect in 2018, the mini-series that earned him consideration as it become one of the crucial liked through audience. Its recognition strengthened when he introduced within the remake of one of the crucial well-known tv sequence of all time, the Indian remake of the place of business.
Sayandeep portrays Amit Sharma, this is in keeping with the very fashionable position of Jim Halpert within the American model of The Place of work which is carried out through John Kraisinski. He used to be a part of seven product commercials, 3 TV presentations and used to be a internet jockey for a YouTube channel.
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|School
|Nationwide Faculty of Drama, New Delhi
|Tutorial Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Internet Sequence : Flesh (2019)
Brief Movie : Aasra (2017)
|Awards
|Adgully Display screen X Awards (Easiest Jodi Award)
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Peak
|5′ 9″ Toes
|Weight
|70 Kg
|Frame Form
|Chest: 40 inches
Waist: 32 inches
Biceps: 12 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Spare time activities
|Dancing and Travelling
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Girlfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Price
|Now not To be had
Some Information About Sayandeep Sengupta
- Sayandeep Sengupta lives in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
- He started acting theatre on the of 11.
- Sayandeep gained the Easiest Jodi Award on the Adgully Display screen X Awards.
- He seemed within the Eros Now internet sequence Flesh starring Swara Bhaskar, Akshay Oberoi, Yudhister, Vidya Malvade in 2019.
- Her mom runs a cooking channel on YouTube through the identify ‘Mou’s Flavours’.
- He collaborated with LivePure for the purpose of chopping Panni.
- Sayandeep used to be observed interviewing Indian skipper in MRF promotional video.
