Sayuri To Join “The Return Of Superman” With Her Son

Sayuri will quickly be becoming a member of “The Return of Superman”!

On March 23, a supply from KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” revealed that tv persona Sayuri can be becoming a member of this system as the most recent dad or mum within the lineup.

After changing into pregnant with a sperm donor, Sayuri welcomed her child boy final yr on November 4. Following her beginning announcement on November 16, Sayuri obtained loads of love and a spotlight for her determination to boost her son as a single dad or mum due to her dream of being a mom.

Sayuri has since been updating on the expansion of her son by way of social media, and he or she’ll now showcase her life as a brand new mom by way of this system.

In an interview after she gave beginning, Sayuri defined, “Even when they don’t have a father and their mom is alone, I consider that if she works onerous, the kid will perceive. Though it can be finest to have a dad, I hope that views on this alteration so much.”

“The Return of Superman” group commented, “The ‘Superman’ in our program title means the very first hero {that a} youngster meets after they’re born. Sayuri has additionally begun her journey as a superman, elevating a toddler. As we had been flooded with requests from viewers eager to see the parenting of superman Sayuri, we’re grateful that we had been capable of invite Sayuri as our latest superman.”

KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” airs each Sunday at 9:15 p.m. KST.

