SBI job opening: bumper recruitments in State Bank of India, posting on officer rank, how to apply

SBI job opening: The country's largest national bank State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of candidates. These applications are for the post of Circle Based Officer (CBO). Interested candidates can apply till August 16 by visiting the official website of the bank. Let us know that vacancies have been removed by SBI on 3850 posts. The bank gave information about this by tweeting it through the official Twitter handle.

According to the notification, the selection of the candidates will be on the post of Circle Based Officer. For this, the applicant must have a bachelor’s degree. If we talk about age, the age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years till 01.08.2020. Also, the first candidates for the exam will be shortlisted. After this, he will be called for an interview. Also Read – ATM Cash Withdrawal Rules: The rules will change from July 1, if you have an SBI card, know these changes

Possibly great news for all job seekers! SBI is hiring aspiring bank officers in various states across the country. Apply now: https://t.co/xXxlZdZk3G#Recruitment #Hiring #SBI #StateBankOfIndia pic.twitter.com/cNuhtewST7 – State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) August 6, 2020

Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website www.sbi.co.in. The last date of application is 16 August 2020. Please tell that applications will not be filled more than once. If you apply more than one, only your last application will be confirmed. No application fee will be charged for the candidates of SC, ST, PWD categories. At the same time, students of General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.

Please tell that this recruitment will be done according to the states. Candidates will be selected for 750 seats in Gujarat, 7450 in Karnataka, 296 in Madhya Pradesh, 104 in Chhattisgarh, 550 in Tamilanadu, 550 in Telangana, 300 in Rajasthan, 517 in Maharashtra, 33 seats in Goa.