SBI new rules: Important news for SBI account holders, ATM rules are changing from September 18

SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal Facility Rule: The country’s largest state-run State Bank of India has changed the rules regarding withdrawal of money from ATMs. The new changes will be implemented from 18 September 2020. The bank has decided to extend the time period of OTP based cash withdrawal service. With effect from 18 September 2020, OTP has been made mandatory for withdrawals of more than 10,000. Without this you will not be able to withdraw from the bank ATM. These rules are going to come into effect from 18 September. Also Read – Great news for SBI Debit Card holders, insurance up to 20 lakhs is getting free, know full detail

Explain that this step has been taken by the bank so that banking facility can be further protected. From September 18 onwards, 24-hour ATM facility will be provided throughout the country. OTP based cash withdrawal will be available in this. Let us know that this facility was available at SBI ATMs across the country from 8 am to 8 am, but now it has been made during the day. During this period, OTP has been made mandatory for withdrawals of Rs 10,000 or more. Also Read – SBI Fixed Deposit Rates: Reduce the interest rate on deposits, know how much interest you will get now

Recently, customers were informed by SBI to register the phone number from their bank account, now after September 18, if you go to the ATM any time and withdraw the starting amount up to 10,000, then your register phone An OTP will be sent to the number. You can withdraw money only after submitting this OTP to the ATM machine. Also Read – SBI GOlD LOAN: Better chance of taking gold loan, SBI reduced interest rates on Gold Loan, offer only for days