SBI Online Services: SBI’s online services stalled, know what is the latest update

October 13, 2020
1 Min Read

SBI Online Services: The online banking services of the country’s largest commercial bank State Bank of India (SBI) came to a standstill on Tuesday. State Bank of India tweeted and gave information about it. Also Read – SBI Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for these posts in SBI, apply soon

SBI tweeted from its official Twitter handle, ‘Due to connectivity, customers are facing difficulties in using online banking services. We request our customers to stay with us. We hope to resume normal services soon. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to you. ‘

Apart from SBI’s ATM and POS, all other channels have been affected by this. ATMs are currently functioning properly.

