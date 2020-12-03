SBI Yono App Crashed: Services of SBI Mobile Banking App YONO stalled, bank provided information, now you have to do this work, take these numbers

SBI mobile banking app YONO services stopped: State Bank of India (SBI) customers are upset with the bank’s YONO (You Only Need One) app. This app of SBI is down since yesterday. Due to which customers are having trouble in transactions. In such a situation, users are giving their feedback through social media about the problem faced in the Yono app. Many customers of State Bank of India have expressed their displeasure over the bank’s official app (YONO) on social media. Amidst the resentment on social media over the malfunction of the app, SBI has assured customers that they are fixing the app. Also Read – Sarkari Naukri: SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left for these 8500 posts in SBI, apply soon, just this qualification should be

SBI has appealed to its customers for banking from SBI's Internet Banking and YONO Lite App. SBI has made a tweet about the problem being faced in the YONO app, through which the country's largest bank has informed its customers about the stoppage of the YONO app. In a tweet by SBI, it is written – "We request our respected customers to keep peace." We are working towards fixing the Yono SBI app to provide banking experience to our customers without interruption. "

SBI Yono App Customer Care Number Here

If you are also a Jonah user and are not able to avail the facility of mobile banking, then you can get information by calling the customer care number of the bank.

1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 and 080 26599990

Let me tell you that even before this, customers of SBI had to face this kind of problem. SBI’s customers had a technical problem last month. The information of which SBI had conveyed to its customers through Twitter. SBI wrote in its tweet – ‘We are sorry for the inconvenience. Our server is experiencing a technical problem. Our team is trying to resolve this issue as soon as possible. Meanwhile, we request you to use our other digital platforms. ”