SBS Announces Star-Studded 1st Lineup Of Performers For Upcoming Online Concert Series

SBS has unveiled the primary lineup of performing artists for its upcoming “2020 Tremendous On:tact” live performance sequence!

As a part of its ongoing “Tremendous Concert” sequence, SBS will probably be holding a quantity of particular on-line concert events this fall. Entitled “SBS Tremendous Concert – 2020 Tremendous On:tact” (a play on phrases mixing the catchphrase “Untact” with the “On” from “on-line”), the occasion will give each home and worldwide followers an opportunity to take pleasure in a “SBS Tremendous Concert” regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the course of 4 weeks, “SBS Tremendous Concert – 2020 Tremendous On:tact” will probably be streamed stay each Sunday from September 27 to October four at 5 p.m. KST.

On August 28, SBS introduced SEVENTEEN, MONSTA X, ITZY, and MAMAMOO as the primary lineup of performers for the upcoming digital live performance sequence.

Keep tuned for the following lineup of artists, which will probably be revealed subsequent month!

Supply (1)