SBS Explains Why Red Velvet’s Performances Were Cut From 2020 Gangnam Festival Broadcast

SBS has launched an announcement concerning the explanation Red Velvet’s performances weren’t included within the channel’s broadcast of the 2020 Gangnam Festival Okay-Pop Live performance.

The 2020 Gangnam Festival Okay-Pop Live performance came about on October 18 and was reside streamed on-line. The lineup included Kang Daniel, ASTRO, AB6IX, Oh My Lady, and Red Velvet. Red Velvet took the stage as the ultimate performers of the evening and carried out their hits “Psycho,” “Unhealthy Boy,” and “Umpah Umpah.”

On November 1, SBS aired the live performance on their tv channel, however none of Red Velvet’s performances have been included within the broadcast. This led some to take a position that it might have been due to the current occasions surrounding Irene’s habits.

The subsequent day, a supply from SBS acknowledged to Star Information, “Not sufficient time was allotted to the printed compared to the precise size of the live performance. The general size of the live performance needed to be shortened throughout the enhancing course of. We ask to your understanding.”

