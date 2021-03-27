SBS Permanently Cancels “Joseon Exorcist” After 2 Episodes Due To Historical Distortion Controversy

SBS has introduced that they are going to be completely canceling “Joseon Exorcist.”

On March 26, the community launched the next official assertion in regards to the new drama, which simply aired its first two episodes earlier this week:

We’re informing you of SBS’s place on “Joseon Exorcist.” As SBS deeply acknowledges the severity of the present state of affairs [regarding the drama], now we have determined to terminate our broadcasting rights contract for “Joseon Exorcist” and cancel all broadcasts of the drama. For the time being, SBS has already paid many of the charges for the broadcasting rights to the drama in query, and the manufacturing firm has already accomplished 80 % of filming. Though we’re involved in regards to the monetary losses incurred by each the published community and the manufacturing firm, in addition to the hole in our programming, SBS feels a heavy accountability as a public broadcast community, and we’re informing you that now we have determined to cancel this system.

Instantly after its premiere on March 22, “Joseon Exorcist” got here below fireplace for its use of Chinese language-style props and meals, which many viewers identified was a distortion of Korean historical past.

Though SBS launched an preliminary assertion of apology and clarification, the backlash from viewers continued to develop when the second episode of the drama included extra Chinese language-style parts. Quickly afterwards, all the sponsors of “Joseon Exorcist” pulled out of the drama, and the community introduced that it will be taking a one-week break to revise the sequence.

Nonetheless, simply two days later, SBS has now confirmed that the drama is not going to return to air.

