SBS’s Upcoming Drama “Do You Like Brahms?” Shares More Insight Through Characters Posters

SBS’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Do You Like Brahms?” has launched new character posters.

“Do You Like Brahms?” will inform a narrative in regards to the love and goals of classical music college students. The brand new posters share a sneak peek into the six characters who will lead the interwoven tales of the drama.

First is Park Eun Bin as Chae Tune Ah, holding her violin with nice care. She is a fourth 12 months scholar who pursued her main at a late age, and she is going to grapple with each her profession and love all through the drama. Her tagline reads, “It’s not like you possibly can select how and the way a lot you’ll love somebody from the start,” reflecting her ardent love for the one who holds her affection.

Becoming a member of her is Kim Min Jae because the world-renowned pianist Park Joon Younger. He appears to be misplaced in thought as he stands subsequent to a piano, and his tagline says, “Not an excessive amount of, not going too far. That’s what our love ought to be,” exhibiting his cautious nature and making one marvel what led him to type such an opinion of affection.

Kim Sung Cheol and Park Ji Hyun will play cellist Hahn Hyun Ho and violinist Lee Jung Kyung, who’ve been strolling down the elite course for budding musicians with Park Joon Younger from a younger age. Hahn Hyun Ho’s tagline reads, “My old flame was filled with scratches,” whereas Lee Jung Kyung’s says, “Brahms is a lot such as you, isn’t he?”

Lee Yoo Jin and Bae Da Bin will play Yoon Dong Yoon and Kang Min Sung, Chae Tune Ah’s shut associates and fellow members of the newbie orchestra that Chae Tune Ah is a member of. Yoon Dong Yoon is Chae Tune Ah’s violin trainer and the primary good friend who supported her goals, and his tagline reads, “Your coronary heart racing even simply desirous about them, are you aware what that looks like?” Kang Min Sung’s tagline says, “The whole lot will work out. Don’t fear. Since you’re my good friend.”

“Do You Like Brahms?” will premiere on August 31 at 10 p.m. KST.

