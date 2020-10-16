Entertainment

SC constitutes panel headed by Retd Justice to ban burning of stubble, SG protests

October 16, 2020
The Supreme Court has announced the formation of a member panel on Friday, to stop incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It will work under the leadership of Justice (Retd) Lokur. At the same time, the Solicitor General on behalf of the Central Government has opposed the formation of a member committee headed by retired Justice Lokur. The Lokur Committee will submit its report on the incidents of stubble burning to the apex court every fortnight.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has opposed this move of the Supreme Court. He opposed the formation of a one-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Lokur to monitor the incidents of stubble burning.

The court directed the chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur committee in monitoring the fields in which the straw is burnt.

