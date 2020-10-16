SC constitutes panel headed by Retd Justice to ban burning of stubble, SG protests

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has announced the formation of a member panel on Friday, to stop incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. It will work under the leadership of Justice (Retd) Lokur. At the same time, the Solicitor General on behalf of the Central Government has opposed the formation of a member committee headed by retired Justice Lokur. The Lokur Committee will submit its report on the incidents of stubble burning to the apex court every fortnight. Also Read – HC had given notice to the accused of molestation on the condition of getting the girl tied Rakhi, SC issued notice

The Supreme Court constituted a one-member panel of Justice Madan B. Lokur, a former judge of the apex court, to oversee the steps to prevent burning of stubble. The court said, NCC, National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts should be deployed to help the panel to monitor the incidents of stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Supreme Court appoints Justice (retd) Madan B Lokur, a former judge of the top court, to act as the one-man monitoring committee to prevent stubble burning in states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/y3SnZsyI73

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has opposed this move of the Supreme Court. He opposed the formation of a one-member committee headed by Justice (retd) Lokur to monitor the incidents of stubble burning.

The court directed the chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to assist the Lokur committee in monitoring the fields in which the straw is burnt.

In Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the panel will monitor the incidents of stubble burning. The court said that NCC, National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts should be deployed to help this work panel. The court said that the Lokur committee will submit its report on the incidents of stubble burning to the apex court every fortnight.