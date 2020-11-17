SC dismisses plea for 10th and 12th fee waiver

new Delhi: A petition was filed in the Supreme Court in the past, in this petition, the court was requested to waive the fees of class 10th and 12th. But on Tuesday, the court refused to hear this petition. It was argued in this petition that the families of many are facing financial crisis. In this case, the fee should be waived. But the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah said that how can they give directions in this regard to the government. Also Read – CBSE Exam Fee: Supreme Court rejects CBSE Exam Fee waiving petition, know full details here

Explain that this petition was filed by an NGO on behalf of the parents of the students, the same issue has been heard before in the High Court, where the court said that in keeping with the law and in view of the policies of the government only To be decided

The petition filed in the Supreme Court said that the income of the people has reduced due to the lockdown. They are able to get food for two times very rarely. The petition suggested that children's fees should be paid from the PM Care Fund.