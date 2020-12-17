SC hearing against Kunal Kamra completed, decision will come on Friday

new Delhi: The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Thursday in the contempt case against comedian Kunal Kamra. On this matter, a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, MR Shah and RS Reddy will issue orders on Friday. Explain that the contempt of court against Kunal Kamra has been filed by 2 students studying law. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Supreme Court’s big decision on farmers’ movement, said- farmers have full right to protest, provided …

On November 18, Attorney General KK Venugopal agreed to initiate action on the contempt of court case against Kunal Kamra. During that time, he had said about Kamra's tweet that it was done with the intention of insulting the Supreme Court, it is obnoxious and vulgar.

Explain that solicitor general or attorney general's consent is mandatory under Section 15 of contempt of court before starting any action on any person of contempt of court. Let me tell you that Kunal Kamra had made a vulgar gesture against the CJI through emoji in his tweet.