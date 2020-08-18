SC reserves decision, UGC said – Final year exam cannot be canceled

new Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its decision while hearing the petitions challenging the decision of the University Grants Commission (UGC) to conduct final year degree examinations. The exam date has been fixed by the UGC on 30 September. Also Read – Relief from Corona! Health Ministry said- infection rate reduced from 10.03 percent to 7.72 percent

The top court will also decide whether the state government has the power to take a decision against conducting the final year examination under the Disaster Management Act. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan reserved judgment on a batch of PILs along with some state governments – Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi. Also Read – Family Dance Video: Family of 19 people recovered from Corona, then came out of hospital together dancing, Video Viral

The UGC has instructed the universities to conduct the final year examination before 30 September. Several petitions have been filed against this direction of the UGC. During the hearing, the state governments argued that they had the power to promote the students without examination in the background of the ongoing Kovid-19 epidemic. Also Read – Covid-19: Maximum 77 patients died in a single day from Corona in UP, 4,336 new cases were reported

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its decision while hearing petitions challenging the University Grants Commission (UGC) decision to conduct final year degree examinations. #UGC pic.twitter.com/N4MVwgLdDH – IANS Hindi (@IANSKhabar) August 18, 2020

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the UGC, argued before the apex court that the final year is a degree year and the examination cannot be scrapped. Mehta also cited examples of examinations conducted by some universities and said that many top level universities have opted for online exams. Mehta stressed that degrees are required for foreign universities and further education.

Referring to the guidelines of the UGC, Mehta said before the bench that these guidelines are not just preaching, but it is mandatory. Mehta said that the guidelines that have been challenged before the apex court are legal.