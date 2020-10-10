SC to hear, the woman has filed a case against the government investigation of her father’s marriage

The woman claimed that the state government’s “humiliating move” was an attempt to “settle accounts with her father and legal guardian” and humiliate her dead mother. After hearing the arguments of senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing on behalf of the woman, a bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah issued notice and unilaterally stayed the proceedings of the investigation. Also Read – Loan Moratorium Update: Government has filed a new affidavit in SC in the loan moratorium case, know what is the latest update

The bench said in its order that without disclosing the identity of the petitioner number one (the woman), she is allowed to file the petition. Along with this, the bench ordered the issue of notice and said that in the meantime, no action will be taken following the dialogue of 14 August 2020. Also Read – Shaheen Bagh Protest Case: Big decision of Supreme Court, public place, how can we picket

The woman said in her petition that she was born on December 9, 2000 to Dr. MM. She also said that when she was nine months old, her mother, who was divorced and on her deathbed, handed her over to Mrs UG and Mr MG (father and legal guardian).

The woman said that later on 30 July 2003, the subdivision magistrate recognized it and on 11 October 2006 a family court also upheld it. The woman claimed that she has received immense affection from her entire family including her legal guardians and is now pursuing MBBS course.

She said that she returned to her family in Delhi due to Kovid-19. During this time her father and legal guardian told her about the possible attack and the state government-recommended investigation to mentally prepare and strengthen her. . The woman has requested to cancel the government order of 14 August 2020 in her petition.